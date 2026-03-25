Centre convenes all-party meeting over West Asia crisis, opposition dissatisfied

Centre convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis on March 25, which saw the attendance of Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The discussion centred around India's preparedness to navigate the crisis. The parties expressed their disappointment over the centre's responses to their queries, and had slammed the Modi government over the delayed discussion earlier. They highlighted PM Modi's absence from the meeting as unprecedented during a global conflict.