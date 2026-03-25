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Congress told to vacate Delhi's Akbar Road HQ, Youth Congress office by Saturday

Express Video Service

The Congress party has been asked to vacate its key offices in Delhi, including its long-time headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, by Saturday. Authorities have also issued a notice for the Indian Youth Congress office at Raisina Road, setting a tight deadline.

The Akbar Road bungalow has served as the party’s headquarters for nearly 48 years, making the move both symbolically and politically significant. The development is being seen as a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

The notices have triggered a fresh flashpoint between Congress and the Centre. The party is now exploring legal options and seeking more time to vacate the premises.

Congress

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