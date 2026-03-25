Congress told to vacate Delhi's Akbar Road HQ, Youth Congress office by Saturday

The Congress party has been asked to vacate its key offices in Delhi, including its long-time headquarters at 24 Akbar Road, by Saturday. Authorities have also issued a notice for the Indian Youth Congress office at Raisina Road, setting a tight deadline.

The Akbar Road bungalow has served as the party’s headquarters for nearly 48 years, making the move both symbolically and politically significant. The development is being seen as a major shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

The notices have triggered a fresh flashpoint between Congress and the Centre. The party is now exploring legal options and seeking more time to vacate the premises.