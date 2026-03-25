Panic buying hits Hyderabad as fuel shortage rumours trigger long queues at petrol pumps

Rumours of a fuel shortage triggered panic buying across Hyderabad on Tuesday, leading to long queues at petrol pumps across the city. Thousands of motorists rushed to refill fuel, causing heavy congestion and overcrowding at several stations.

Areas such as Banjara Hills and Begumpet witnessed intense rush, with many fuel stations running out of stock. Some pumps displayed ‘no stock’ boards, while others began rationing fuel to manage the sudden surge in demand.

Despite the panic, authorities have assured that there is no fuel shortage. Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana Dasari urged the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic buying.