Air India's A350 aircraft en route to London faces tech issue; returns to Delhi

An Air India A350 flight from Delhi to London made a precautionary return after a technical issue was detected mid-air.

The aircraft was flying over Saudi airspace when unusual noises were reported onboard.The flight remained airborne for nearly seven hours before safely landing back in Delhi around 12:30 pm.

Sources suggest the crew took immediate action to ensure passenger safety.

Air India confirmed it was a precautionary return and is making alternate arrangements to fly passengers to London. Further details about the incident and the passengers are awaited.