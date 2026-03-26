Nation

Air India's A350 aircraft en route to London faces tech issue; returns to Delhi

Express Video Service

An Air India A350 flight from Delhi to London made a precautionary return after a technical issue was detected mid-air.

The aircraft was flying over Saudi airspace when unusual noises were reported onboard.The flight remained airborne for nearly seven hours before safely landing back in Delhi around 12:30 pm.

Sources suggest the crew took immediate action to ensure passenger safety.

Air India confirmed it was a precautionary return and is making alternate arrangements to fly passengers to London. Further details about the incident and the passengers are awaited.

Air India
Air India A350

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com