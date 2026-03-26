Andhra Pradesh tragedy: Over a dozen killed in bus-lorry collision, fire breaks out

Over 12 people were killed after a private travel bus crashed in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district on Thursday. The bus collided with a tipper lorry, caught fire, and many passengers were burnt alive. The accident occurred around 6:00 am when the bus was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore

Police authorities said around 20 injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals, where they are undergoing treatment. Officials expressed concern that the death count could rise. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths in the road accident