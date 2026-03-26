Rahul Gandhi’s emotional Kerala story: Nurse’s care leaves lasting impact

Rahul Gandhi was unable to attend a crucial rally in Kerala on Wednesday after his mother, Sonia Gandhi, was hospitalised. Addressing supporters through a video message, he explained his absence and thanked party workers for their understanding during a difficult personal moment.

In his message, Rahul Gandhi shared an emotional anecdote from the hospital, describing the experience of staying by his mother’s side. He spoke about the anxiety and helplessness that families often feel in such situations, creating a deeply personal connection with the audience listening to him from afar.

He also highlighted the compassion of a nurse from Kerala who cared for Sonia Gandhi through the night. Praising her dedication and kindness, he said her actions reflected the state’s strong tradition of empathy and quality healthcare.