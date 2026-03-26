World wants peace: Shashi Tharoor speaks on West Asia war, warns it may worsen despite peace talks

Shashi Tharoor has expressed concerns about the worsening West Asia conflict, warning that the situation could deteriorate despite ongoing peace efforts.

He highlighted tensions involving Iran and the potential US involvement. Tharoor emphasised the direct impact on India, particularly LPG shortages and rising fuel prices, as the country heavily depends on imports from the Gulf region, including Qatar.

He also mentioned the UN’s call for peace but stated that India has not actively promoted dialogue. The situation remains uncertain, with the risk of further escalation.