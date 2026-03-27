Public should not be burdened by price: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on excise duty cut on fuel

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his directive to shield consumers from rising fuel costs. Despite a significant surge in global crude oil prices, the government has chosen not to pass on the burden to citizens, reflecting a focus on economic stability and public welfare.

Sitharaman highlighted that this decision demonstrates the administration’s commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of ordinary people. By absorbing price pressures, the government aims to control inflation and support households already dealing with broader cost-of-living challenges.

The move has also been positioned as part of a larger strategy to sustain economic momentum. Sitharaman emphasized that such measures help maintain consumer confidence and ensure that growth is not derailed by external global shocks.