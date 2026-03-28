360 people collapse and die each day in India—can CPR help save them? Dr Shalini Nalwad explains

About 360 people collapse and die each day in India. 'It is like a Jumbo Jet crashing each day,' said Dr Shalini Nalwad, Chairperson of the ICATT Air Ambulance Foundation. Emphasising the significance of timely intervention during medical emergencies, she said, 'Every individual has the potential to save a life.

CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is a simple yet powerful skill that can make the crucial difference between life and death.' Watch the video of Dr Nalwad, who performed the emergency lifesaving procedure over 55,000 times, in conversation with TNIE's Bansy Kalappa, give a 101 on CPR during critical situations.