Chennai: University professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

An Anna University professor has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment and stalking following allegations by a woman student. The Professor has been accused of making forcing continued contact with her and making inappropriate remarks. She first approached the college’s Internal Complaints Committee under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) mechanism.

Police registered a case under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking. Following the FIR and growing unrest, Anna University placed the professor under immediate suspension