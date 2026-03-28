DMK chief MK Stalin releases candidate list for TN polls with over 60 debutants

DMK chief and TN CM MK Stalin released the party's candidates list on March 28. The ruling party is contesting for 164 out of 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu state polls. Most senior and prominent party leaders will contest from the same constituencies. The party's list included over 60 new faces in the fray, including29 advocates, 17 engineers, 15 doctors, and seven PhD holders. However, only 18 or 10% are women, as opposed to 33% proposed in 106th Amendment to the Constitution. DMK allocated 70 constituencies to the Congress, Left parties, VCK, and DMDK, among others