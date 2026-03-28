DMK using corrupt money earned from Tamil Nadu to influence Puducherry politics: LJK Chief

LJK leader Jose Charles Martin asserted that the NDA remains very strong in Puducherry, expressing confidence in its electoral prospects and grassroots support. He emphasized that the alliance has built a stable and united front, which he believes resonates well with voters across the region.

He also alleged that the Congress-DMK alliance is struggling with internal divisions, claiming that differences among leaders have weakened their overall effectiveness. According to him, the lack of coordination and conflicting interests within the alliance have made it difficult for them to present a clear and unified vision to the public.

Martin further stated that these internal challenges could significantly impact the opposition’s performance in upcoming political developments. He argued that voters are likely to favor a cohesive and decisive leadership, positioning the NDA as a more reliable alternative in Puducherry’s political landscape.