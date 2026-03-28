Nepal's ex-PM KP Sharma Oli arrested over alleged role in protest crackdown

Nepal's former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Ex-Home minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested Saturday morning. They were arrested over their alleged involvement in a deadly crackdown on protestors in September

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising on September 8 and 9. He resigned on September 9, 2025, as mobs torched his house, parliament and government offices. During the caretaker administration, a government-backed commission recommended the prosecution of Oli and other officials

Oli has previously denied ordering security forces to open fire on protesters. The detentions come a day after Prime Minister Balendra Shah was sworn in after the first elections since the 2025 uprising