125 graduates, 60 newcomers, 19 women, 5 muslim candidates: DMK MP Thamizhachi praises party list

Thamizhachi Thangapandian recently commended her party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, for unveiling a candidate list she described as notably inclusive and representative. She highlighted that the selections reflect a conscious effort to accommodate voices from diverse social, economic, and regional backgrounds, reinforcing the party’s long-standing commitment to social justice.

Praising the leadership of M. K. Stalin, she noted that the process was not merely symbolic but rooted in meaningful participation. According to her, the list includes women, youth, and individuals from historically underrepresented communities, ensuring broader democratic engagement within the political framework.

She further emphasized that such inclusivity strengthens public trust and deepens grassroots connections. By prioritizing representation, the party aims to align governance more closely with people’s lived realities and aspirations.