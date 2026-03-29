Ex-Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania passes away at 87 in Mumbai

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania passed away in Mumbai on Saturday evening, his family said. His son, Gautam Singhania, the group’s current chairman, announced the news on X

Vijaypat Singhania was among India’s most prominent industrialists and aviation pioneers. He served as chairman of the Raymond Group for nearly two decades, steering the company through a period of significant growth. After stepping down, he handed over leadership to his son, Gautam Singhania

In later years, the father and son became involved in legal disputes. Vijaypat had claimed that his son had forced him out of his house. However, their differences were eventually resolved amicably