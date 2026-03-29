PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for crucial campaigns in Palakkad, Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur. His visit is to campaign for BJP's women candidates Padmaja and Shobha Surendran

In Palakkad, he will address a public meeting to be at Fort Maidan by around 2.30 pm. The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders from the region

Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow. He will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders. Traffic regulations are in place in both Pakakkad and Thrissur in view of the PM's visit