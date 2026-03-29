Trichy is DMK bastion’: DMK leaders slams Vijay’s poll debut in Perambur, Trichy East

The political battle in Tamil Nadu intensifies as TVK chief Vijay enters the fray from Tiruchy East, setting up a high-stakes contest.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh asserts that Trichy remains a stronghold of the DMK, while DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj calls Vijay’s decision to contest from two seats a “cowardly move.”

Challenging Vijay to stick to one constituency, DMK leaders exude confidence of retaining their bastion.

Will Vijay’s debut shake the ground reality or will DMK hold firm? Watch the full story.