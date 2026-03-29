Vijay to enter poll fray from Perambur, Trichy east; TVK releases candidate list for TN polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay announces his electoral debut, contesting from Perambur and Trichy East in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The Perambur and Trichy East seats, chosen by Vijay, are currently held by the DMK. Core aides Anand, Arjuna, Arunraaj, Nirmal Kumar and Sengkottaiyan have been fielded in key constituencies, while TVK’s VS Babu is set to contest against DMK chief MK Stalin in Kolathur.

Launching TVK into the political arena, Vijay targets the DMK alliance, calling it a “patch-up,” and unveils key promises including a drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth support schemes and education loans of up to ₹20 lakh.

Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 across all 234 Assembly constituencies.