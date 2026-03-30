Vijay will bring change: Perambur voters excited after TVK chief's nomination

TVK chief Vijay filed his first nomination from the Perambur constituency. Supporters patiently waited to welcome their hero. We went on the ground and talked to voters who were very excited about Vijay contesting from their constituency. Voters from various age groups spoke about what they expected from him. They blamed the DMK government for not doing enough and hoped that Vijay was the leader to bring about change. Once he arrived, people rushed to get a glimpse at the star. This turned the situation into a dangerous frenzy.