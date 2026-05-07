Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead near Kolkata; BJP calls it 'political assassination'

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, Chandranath Rath was shot dead on Wednesday night. The incident took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram’s Doltala area in North 24 Parganas district. He was shot at point-blank range by motorcycle-borne assailants who fled the scene immediately. Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead Suvendu Adhikari visited the hospital and called it a 'heart-wrenching'. Many BJP leaders called it a politically motivated murder and blamed the TMC. Trinamool Congress condemned the killing of Rath and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the incident