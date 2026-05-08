TNIE EXCLUSIVE: Who will be Kerala CM? Betrayal within the Congress party? TNIE photo discloses

An exclusive photo by TNIE cameraman B.P. Deepu has sparked a firestorm within the Congress high command. As K.C. Venugopal, V.D. Satheesan, and Ramesh Chennithala battle for the Kerala CM post, a leaked document in observer Mukul Wasnik’s hands has exposed the secret preferences of the 63 MLAs. The image revealed a shocking shift in loyalty: 47 MLAs, including KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, backed Venugopal, giving him a massive lead. Meanwhile, veteran Ramesh Chennithala suffered a major betrayal as his long-time confidant, I.C. Balakrishnan, reportedly hedged his support. This breach of secrecy has turned a private consultation into a public crisis.