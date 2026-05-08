Vijay's political entry is a walk on a tight rope, key challenges to TVK government

Watch the video to know key challenges the actor-politician Vijay's TVK party will likely face in alliance with VCK and Left parties CPI, CPI (M) supporting it externally.

Vijay met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan to stake a claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu on May 8. The development came after the Left parties extended support to TVK, helping the party move closer to the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

According to senior Marxist leader K Balakrishnan, apart from the two Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League have also submitted letters of support to the Governor.