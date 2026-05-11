The New Era Begins: CM Vijay’s Day 1 of Diplomacy, Policy, and a Historic Political Shift

On May 11, 2026, Tamil Nadu witnessed a historic political shift as C. Joseph Vijay officially assumed the office of Chief Minister, marking the beginning of what many are calling the "New Era." This video chronicles the first seventeen hours of a quiet revolution—from his solemn oath-taking as the MLA for Perambur to his late-night policy reviews at Fort St. George. Witness a masterclass in political diplomacy as CM Vijay breaks decades of tradition by visiting rival leaders, including M.K. Stalin, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Vaiko, and Seeman. These meetings signal a departure from the politics of revenge toward a "Big Tent" coalition focused on reconciliation, social justice, and Tamil rights. This is the transition from fiction to friction—a hybrid leadership style combining mass appeal with CEO-like discipline.