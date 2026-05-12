I am not a prince; I am a brother from among the people: CM Vijay first speech in TN assembly

In a historic moment for Tamil Nadu politics, the newly elected Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay delivers his maiden address during the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Stepping into the house with a massive mandate for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), CM Vijay emphasizes his role as a "brother among the people" rather than a leader born of privilege. In his powerful speech, he welcomes the newly elected Speaker, JCD Prabhakar, highlighting the immense responsibility the Chair holds in maintaining the sanctity of democracy. Vijay calls for a "Whistle Revolution" focused on transparency, accountability, and real secularism. He further outlines his vision for a collaborative assembly where the opposition is given due respect, ensuring that the grievances of 8 crore citizens are addressed without bias.