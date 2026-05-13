Day in the life of CM Vijay | Trust vote to OSD revoke

A historic day at Fort St. George! Today marked the official solidification of the C. Joseph Vijay era in Tamil Nadu. In a day filled with high-stakes political theater and decisive leadership, Chief Minister Vijay proved that his government is built on more than just cinematic popularity—it is built on a rock-solid legislative foundation. Despite a fierce critique and a total walkout by the opposition led by Udhayanidhi Stalin, CM Vijay dominated the mandatory floor test. With a resounding 144 votes, the TVK-led coalition—bolstered by the Left, VCK, and a significant 25-member defection from the AIADMK camp—secured an undisputed mandate. The victory wasn't just about the numbers; it was about the response to public sentiment. Following intense criticism from allies (VCK and the Left) and the opposition (DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakant) regarding the appointment of Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as OSD, the CM made a stunning move. Within 90 minutes of his trust vote victory, CM Vijay issued a Government Order revoking the appointment, signaling a commitment to secular, rational governance over personal ties.