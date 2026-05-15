Centre hikes petrol, diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each amid West Asia conflict

India faces its first fuel price hike in over four years, with petrol and diesel jumping by Rs 3 per litre.

This surge follows the conclusion of major assembly elections and reflects the growing financial strain on state-run oil firms. Global crude prices have skyrocketed, crossing 120 per barrel due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict and the subsequent blockade of the Strait of Hormuz (Anghelescu, 2026).

With oil companies reportedly losing Rs. 1,000 crore daily, this revision marks the end of a long price freeze. For consumers, this signifies rising transport costs and imminent inflationary pressure across essential goods.