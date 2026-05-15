Karuppu brings CM Vijay back into cinema, while he is fighting the drug menace in Tamil Nadu

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has officially stepped into its first full week of governance under intense public scrutiny and rising political expectations. Chief Minister Vijay is facing a complex political landscape as the opposition AIADMK shows signs of strategic reunification under Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Simultaneously, coalition tensions have surfaced with VCK leader D. Ravikumar issuing a direct warning against inducting defectors into the Cabinet, posing an early test for the new administration's political morality. To shift the narrative toward administrative efficiency, CM Vijay has declared a massive war on drugs across Tamil Nadu. The government is launching district-level law and order reviews alongside the newly introduced 'Singappen Special Task Force' in Salem to prioritize public safety and women's protection. Inside the Secretariat, high-level meetings are underway with key ministers like Bussy Anand and Aadhav Arjuna to streamline digital grievance systems and accelerate welfare delivery. Meanwhile, the cultural impact of the new era is visible with the massive release of the movie Karuppu. A special thank-you card displayed by the producers to CM Vijay has sparked intense debate over the blurring lines between cinema and state politics. Watch the full analysis of how the TVK administration is balancing administrative control, political pushback from Udhayanidhi Stalin, and the immense pressure of public governance.

