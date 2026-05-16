Is VIP Culture Ending? PM Modi’s Fuel Appeal Sparks Shift to Metros, EVs & Smaller Convoys

The familiar sight of sirens blaring and sprawling VIP convoys halting traffic is undergoing a sudden shift across Indian cities. Following an appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve fuel and practice wiser resource spending amid global energy uncertainties, a massive nationwide movement is underway. Political leaders are drastically reducing their fleets to lead by example. From the Prime Minister cutting down his own security carcade to Chief Ministers like Yogi Adityanath and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta enforcing strict 50% vehicle reductions and mandatory metro commutes, the change is highly visible. Some ministers are even switching to electric vehicles, bicycles, and public transport. While the movement marks a major crackdown on traditional VIP culture and aims to protect national resources, security experts note that a careful balance must be maintained to ensure the safety of high-risk leaders.

