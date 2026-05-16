Tamil Nadu Cabinet list out: CM Vijay holds on to Home Ministry; Sengottaiyan gets Finance

The newly unveiled cabinet of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay reads less like a standard government roster and more like a high-stakes map of transactional politics. Portfolios in this administration appear to serve as rewards for shifting allegiances, while acting as strategic insurance policies against future betrayal. In a state where political loyalty has historically been absolute, this lineup signals a dramatic realignment. It captures a critical moment where old party veterans and ambitious strategists abandoned established ships to gamble on a new political entity under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) banner. In this video, we analyze whether this fragile coalition of convenience can truly deliver stable governance remains to be seen, though it undeniably opens an intriguing new chapter for the state.

