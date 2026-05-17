Rajinikanth breaks silence on CM Vijay: The truth behind rivalry rumours and TVK's rise

Superstar Rajinikanth has finally broken his silence on the alleged rivalry with Chief Minister Vijay and his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Addressing a highly anticipated press conference, the veteran actor dismissed wild speculations of covert political maneuvering with the DMK and AIADMK. He firmly addressed rumors of jealousy and looked back at his own historic 1996 political stance, offering deep clarity on what could have been regarding his own potential chief ministerial journey. Meanwhile, the newly formed Vijay-led administration is navigating its early days amidst high-stakes policy discussions and a looming cabinet expansion. The CPI has strongly urged the Tamil Nadu government to reject the Centre's PM SHRI scheme, citing opposition to any Hindi or Sanskrit imposition via the latest three-language mandate. This aligns with the state's historical two-language policy to protect local linguistic identity against federal education frameworks. As key portfolios like Agriculture, Revenue, and Higher Education await ministerial allocations, political circles are buzzing with imminent appointment news. In a significant move, the Congress party has accepted an invitation to join the new government, with reports suggesting they will secure at least two cabinet berths. Stay tuned for a comprehensive analysis of these massive shifts redefining Tamil Nadu politics.