Modi government failed to address energy crisis amid war: Opposition on fuel price hikes

Opposition leaders slammed the Modi government over the second consecutive fuel price hike in less than a week. They argued that the profits from the fuel cess, at a time when crude oil prices were low, were not being passed on to the public. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by around 90 paise per litre on May 19, and the state-run oil companies resumed revisions following a nearly four-year freeze. In New Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77, while diesel increased to Rs 91.58 from Rs 90.67. The latest revision follows a Rs 3 per litre hike announced on May 15, the first increase in over four years, as soaring global crude oil prices, triggered by the Iran conflict.