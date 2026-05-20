Vijay's TVK government invites allies Congress, VCK, IUML to join TN cabinet

Nation
Vijay's TVK government invited its allies of Congress, VCK, IUML to join the cabinet on May 20. TVK minister Adhav Arjuna said CM Vijay wants the cabinet to function as 'one family'. He also stated that TVK respects the policy of the Left parties to provide external support.
Arjuna accused the DMK and AIADMK tried to align to prevent TVK from coming to power. The rebel AIADMK MLAs led C Ve Shanmugam are likely not going to be part of the cabinet. They have conveyed to TVK that they rebelled to 'save' the party and its founders' vision.