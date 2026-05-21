Has Congress Gained from Siddaramaiah 3 Years Rule? Or Made BJP Stronger? | BottomLine

Has Congress gained from Siddaramaiah's 3 years as Karnataka Chief Minister — or has his governance crisis, caste fractures, and the hijab decision made BJP stronger? In this episode of The Bottomline, Prabhu Chawla conducts a full SWOT analysis of the Siddaramaiah government — with hard data.

STRENGTHS: Karnataka's GSDP growth of 10.2% vs national 8.2%. Per capita income #1 in India at Rs 2,04,605. IMR of 14 vs UP's 37 and MP's 37. Guarantee schemes delivering real benefits.

WEAKNESSES: 81 lakh unpaid pensioners. 4 lakh vacant government posts. Siddaramaiah (78) is India's oldest serving CM. The Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar leadership tussle is also a caste tussle.

CASTE POLITICS: The caste survey that ignited a war within Congress — Vokkaliga 10.31%, Lingayat 11.09% vs their claims of 15% and 19%. Why BJP's Lingayat vacuum after Yediyurappa makes both parties vulnerable. THE HIJAB

DECISION: How lifting the 2022 ban gave BJP a communal flashpoint on a platter. THE BJP HINDU TEMPLATE: How Bengal's 130-seat gain and Assam's "Miya party" label prove that polarisation works — and will Karnataka be next?