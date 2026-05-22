Death threats, caste attacks and insect videos: How netizens attacked the Cockroach Janta Party

The "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), a satirical political movement started by student Abhijeet Dipke, has rapidly gained over 20 million social media followers in just six days. Triggered by a controversial "cockroach" remark from Chief Justice Surya Kant regarding unemployed youth, the parody party has become a viral sensation among Gen Z, outpacing major political parties like the BJP and Congress. However, its explosive growth has met severe backlash. Critics have unleashed graphic anti-cockroach videos and subjected Dipke to casteist attacks and death threats after he revealed his Dalit identity. The party’s X account was also legally withheld in India, prompting critics to mock the censorship as "spraying HIT." Ultimately, the CJP phenomenon highlights a stark generational divide, demonstrating how India's youth are leveraging internet absurdity to protest political dismissal and reclaim their voice.