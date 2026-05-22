Is Vijay Redrawing Tamil Nadu Politics? Cabinet Expansion Sends Big Signals

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's Cabinet selections are sparking a major political debate in Tamil Nadu.

From appointing a Brahmin minister to handle temple administration to inducting leaders from the VCK and IUML, Vijay’s government is being seen as socially and politically diverse.

The Cabinet now includes Dalit leaders, women ministers, minority representatives, and young faces.

Political observers say Vijay is attempting to build a broad “rainbow coalition” that cuts across caste and religious lines.

Many analysts believe Vijay is trying to reshape Tamil Nadu politics with a softer, more inclusive political approach while keeping the Dravidian identity alive.