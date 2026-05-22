Siddaramaiah's 3 years as Karnataka CM present a mixed picture

As the Congress government in Karnataka marks three years in office on May 20, 2026, this video dives deep into the complex realities of governing India’s premier southern economic engine. We analyze how the Siddaramaiah administration balances aggressive welfare distribution with solid macroeconomic performance. Despite recording a massive 8.1% real GSDP growth and securing $9.4 billion in FDI, the state faces intense scrutiny. The flagship "five guarantees" demand a staggering ₹51,000 crore budget, triggering intense public policy debates over long-term infrastructure funding versus immediate social relief. The administration also battles severe administrative bottlenecks, labor unrest, and high-profile legal controversies like the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams. Watch our comprehensive breakdown to see if Karnataka can sustain this delicate balancing act.