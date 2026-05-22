Nation

Vijay expands TN cabinet with 23 ministers; Congress joins state government after 60 years

Express Video Service

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has executed a massive Cabinet expansion and portfolio reshuffle, inducting 23 new ministers. In a politically historic move, the Congress party makes a comeback to the TN Cabinet after nearly six decades.

The expansion also signals a futuristic administrative reset with the creation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) ministry under R Kumar.

Watch the video for a complete breakdown of the major shifts, including N Marie Wilson taking over Finance from senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan, new portfolios retained by CM Vijay, and updates on alliance partners like IUML and VCK joining the government.

TVK Vijay
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay