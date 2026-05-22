Vijay expands TN cabinet with 23 ministers; Congress joins state government after 60 years

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has executed a massive Cabinet expansion and portfolio reshuffle, inducting 23 new ministers. In a politically historic move, the Congress party makes a comeback to the TN Cabinet after nearly six decades.

The expansion also signals a futuristic administrative reset with the creation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) ministry under R Kumar.

Watch the video for a complete breakdown of the major shifts, including N Marie Wilson taking over Finance from senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan, new portfolios retained by CM Vijay, and updates on alliance partners like IUML and VCK joining the government.