Why BJP Lost Tamil Nadu: The Annamalai Story | BottomLine | Prabhu Chawla

K Annamalai has submitted his resignation to the BJP, triggering questions about the party's future in Tamil Nadu.

After leading the ambitious 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra and helping expand the BJP's vote share, Annamalai was removed as state president ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance eventually won just one seat, reigniting debate over whether Delhi sacrificed long-term growth for short-term coalition politics.

Was Annamalai the BJP's best chance to build an independent base in Tamil Nadu?