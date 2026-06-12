The Awesome Foursome: How Four Southern CMs are rewriting Indian politics

From the delimitation debate to questions of fiscal fairness, from electoral arithmetic to regional identity, this video explores why Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have become central to India’s political future. Together, these states account for a significant share of India’s economy, tax revenues, and parliamentary representation. But can a coordinated southern bloc influence national politics? Can regional power translate into national leverage? And how does the BJP’s long-term southern strategy fit into this evolving equation?

We break down:

• The political profiles of the four leaders

• Why the delimitation debate matters

• The economic weight of South India

• BJP’s Mission South

• The opportunities and challenges facing a southern alliance

• What it could mean for the 2029 political landscape

Do you think the South can reshape India’s national political equation? Let us know in the comments.