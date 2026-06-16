A Room in Bombay: Love, Loss & Family Memories | Manil Suri | Book Talk

Author Manil Suri joins Kaveree Bamzai for a deeply personal conversation about his memoir A Room in Bombay. Growing up in a single room at Razia Mansion in Bombay, navigating class differences, family tensions, and discovering his identity, Manil reflects on a childhood shaped by extraordinary parents who sacrificed everything for their son.

From his father’s unrealized dreams in the film industry to his mother’s fierce intelligence and resilience, this conversation explores family, migration, memory, sexuality, caregiving, and the meaning of home. Manil also speaks candidly about: * Growing up gay in India * Moving to the United States in 1979 * The burden and privilege of caring for aging parents * The cosmopolitan Bombay of the 1960s and 70s * Immigration, belonging, and the Indian diaspora * Why we can never fully leave home behind A moving conversation about love, loss, identity, and the families that shape us.