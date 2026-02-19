India vs Netherlands Preview | Can Men in Blue Finish League Stage Unbeaten? | T20 World Cup 2026

India gear up for their final league stage clash against Netherlands in Ahmedabad as the Super 8 stage approaches.

In this episode of Fours & Sixes, Gomesh S previews the crucial encounter between India and Netherlands, analysing team combinations, key battles, possible rotation strategy and what this match means for momentum heading into the knockout rounds.

Will India rest key players? Can the Dutch side spring a surprise? What should Rohit Sharma’s men focus on before the Super 8 stage? All that and more in this detailed match preview.