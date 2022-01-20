5G scare: Air India resumes India-US flights after Boeing clearance

Air India today restarted its flights to the US after Boeing cleared its B-777 aircraft for use amid a 5G internet rollout. The airline had cancelled more than eight flights to the US over fears of 5G waves causing flight disruptions.
