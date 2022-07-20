Sri Lanka Crisis: Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as the new president

Acting President #RanilWickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka's new President by Parliament on July 20. The 73-year-old six-time former prime minister secured 134 votes in the 225-member House. His nearest rival and dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma got 82 votes. The new President will have a mandate to serve out the rest of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in November 2024. Wickremesinghe, who is believed to be close to India and its leaders, has held many important posts during his political career spanning four and half decades.