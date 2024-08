Watch the video of TNIE's Senior Journalist Neena Gopal in conversation with two experts on Bangladesh affairs, Syed Badrul Ahsan and Prof Dr. Sreeradha Datta, and why they think the country should move on from using the derogatory term 'Razakar' to divide its society. Watch the video to learn more about why the Urdu word that means "volunteer" is a slur in Bangladesh's context and more.