‘We got him!’: Trump says US F-15 crew member ‘safely’ extracted from Iran

US President Donald Trump claimed that the missing crew member from the fighter jet that was shot down inside Iran has been found. In a celebratory post, Trump wrote, “WE GOT HIM!” as he detailed what he described as one of the most daring rescue missions carried out by the US military. He claimed that the pilot was "safe and sound" following a search and rescue operation Trump said the rescued officer had been stranded in hostile terrain and closely pursued. The Republican president wrote that he directed the US military to send "dozens of aircraft, armed with the most lethal weapons to retrieve" the airman US media reported Friday that American special forces had rescued one of two crew members of a downed F-15. The rescue unfolded amid parallel efforts by Tehran to locate the missing airman. Iranian media reported that authorities had offered a reward of about $66,000 for anyone who captured the individual alive