Trump's ultimatum falls on deaf ears as Iran rejects 45-day ceasefire proposal

US President Trump threatened to commit war crimes in Iran on April 6, warning to destroy all Iranian bridges and power plants in 'four hours'. Trump issued a deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday 8 PM ET.

Iran rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal by the US on Monday. The West Asian nation said it wants a permanent end to the war. 'We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again,' said Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo.