Trump orders naval blockade of Hormuz while acknowledging US-Iran talks 'went well'

US President Donald Trump has ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after failed peace talks with Iran. He claimed that this was in response to Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions. He acknowledged that the marathon talks in Pakistan had gone 'well' and 'most points were agreed to'. He also said the US will begin destroying mines placed by Iran in the Strait Trump slammed Iran for promising to open the Strait of Hormuz and failing to deliver. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to mediate the talks between US and Iran after Islamabad. The US and Iran failed to strike a deal to end the West Asia conflict after a crucial 21-hour talks in Pakistan