Nothing will stop me from winning the war with Iran: Trump after the shooting incident

In a dramatic turn of events, Donald Trump was abruptly evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after gunshots were reported nearby, sparking immediate security concerns and widespread speculation. The incident quickly drew national attention, with questions emerging about possible motives and broader implications. Following the evacuation, Trump addressed the media in a press conference, firmly stating that nothing would deter him from what he described as a “winning strategy” in tensions involving Iran. He dismissed early suggestions that the shooting was directly linked to any ongoing geopolitical conflict, urging caution against premature conclusions. Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the shooting and international actors, though investigations remain ongoing.