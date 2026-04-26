Shooting at White House event, Trump evacuated and uninjured

Multiple shots were fired during the White House correspondents' dinner where US President Donald Trump was present. Trump was not injured and immediately evacuated from the area According to officials, a man armed with a shotgun attempted to breach security near the event’s main screening area. Vice President JD Vance along with several senior officials, including Robert F Kennedy Jr and Marco Rubio were present on the scene About an hour after the incident, Trump posted that the “shooter had been caught,” praising security forces. Trump says the suspect, who has been taken into custody, was 'a very sick person' There was an assasination attempt on the President previously in a rally in Butler, Pennsylvannia. According to reports, a Secret Service officer was shot during the evacuation, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest