Trump's Birthright Citizenship Ban Defeated | Massive win for Indian immigrants

In a landmark 6–3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has officially struck down Executive Order 14160, protecting roughly 500,000 children of Indian immigrants. By upholding the Fourteenth Amendment, SCOTUS ensured that anyone born on U.S. soil remains an automatic citizen, blocking an aggressive policy targeting H-1B and L-1 visa holders. With per-country quotas leaving nearly 1.2 million Indians trapped in a 50-year green card backlog, the administration’s attempt to deny birthright citizenship threatened to leave newborns in a dangerous legal limbo. Without this ruling, families faced losing immediate access to vital healthcare, education, and Social Security benefits.